Proton (XPR) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Proton has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.00859845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

