Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 19,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

