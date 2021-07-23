Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 71.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $99.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

