Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $329.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Public Storage have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the consensus mark moving north over the past month. Public Storage is one of the largest owners and operators of storage facilities in the United States. The company is likely to gain from high brand value, economies of scale, expansion efforts through acquisitions and development, and a healthy balance sheet. Moreover, in April, the self-storage REIT closed on the ezStorage portfolio acquisition for $1.8 billion. This transaction is immediately accretive to FFO. However, a development boom of self-storage units in many markets and a likely rise in move-out rates with the abatement of the pandemic are key concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

Public Storage stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Public Storage by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

