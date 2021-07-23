Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.16 ($117.84).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €104.65 ($123.12). 143,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €104.85 ($123.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

