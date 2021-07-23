PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $357.70

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.70 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.31). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 199,713 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £994.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.