Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $850.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

