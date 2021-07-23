Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Issued By National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE CAE opened at $30.65 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

