Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Glaukos Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

