Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ball Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLL. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Ball has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

