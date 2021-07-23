Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($3.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $128.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

