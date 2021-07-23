Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.