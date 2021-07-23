Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

ENB stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

