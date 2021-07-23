Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreased by B. Riley

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $624,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Gentex by 17.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

