Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised by Analyst

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

