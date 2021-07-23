Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Boosted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 271.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 127,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 93,114 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $9,846,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 940.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

