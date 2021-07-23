Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

