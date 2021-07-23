Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.32 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.