Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

