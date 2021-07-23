Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Issued By Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.