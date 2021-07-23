Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TransDigm Group Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $647.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $646.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

