Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimberly-Clark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

KMB stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.