Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.