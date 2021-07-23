Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $8,509,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

