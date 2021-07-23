Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $188.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

