Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

