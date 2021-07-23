Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Raised by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

