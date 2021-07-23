Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Raised by Analyst

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

