Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreased by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

WTFC opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.