Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of LB stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after acquiring an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.