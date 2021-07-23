Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.14.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

NYSE LII opened at $316.05 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $258.82 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.