Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $408.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

