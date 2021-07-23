QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Analysts expect that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

