QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

