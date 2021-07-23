R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,892 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.