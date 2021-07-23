RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RadNet by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in RadNet by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.