Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.16 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMYHY. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of RMYHY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

