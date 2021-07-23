Raymond James Analysts Give Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) a C$17.00 Price Target

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$17.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.16.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,830. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.93. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

