Raymond James Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS opened at $59.91 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.