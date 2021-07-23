Raymond James to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

NYSE RJF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.