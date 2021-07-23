Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.93 ($0.52). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.46 ($0.52), with a volume of 9,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.22%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

