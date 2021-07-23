ReapChain Market Capitalization Tops $6.98 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. ReapChain has a market cap of $6.98 million and $228,212.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

