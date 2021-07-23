Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Convey Holding Parent (NYSE: CNVY):
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock.
CNVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 6,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,127. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.29.
In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.