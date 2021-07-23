Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Convey Holding Parent (NYSE: CNVY):

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2021 – Convey Holding Parent is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock.

CNVY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 6,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,127. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

