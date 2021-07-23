Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aritzia (ATZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) in the last few weeks:
- 7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Aritzia was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.54. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.00 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
