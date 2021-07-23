Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of RF opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

