Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) vs. AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.02 $23.33 million $2.10 45.71

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 4 0 2.80

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also provides small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

