Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RS traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,442. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $97.31 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

