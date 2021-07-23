Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11.

