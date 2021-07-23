Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

