Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PESI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

